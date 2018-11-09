Transcript for One-on-one with Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump junior now speaking with ABC's her pulmonary and we're lucky to have her here in the studio with us and you see him right there as part of this conversation. It was interesting to mean that it's not surprising that he talked killed a bit about how the number of people he feels his father contrasts in the White House is incredibly. Very well it's teens that he's. Even. Reiterating the point that Bob Woodward makes his book that the president becoming increasingly isolated. And sent in the sense that there are very few people that. Are actually working in the same direction that he is at all. He wrote about staffers like that national economic advisor Gary Cohn and staff secretary rob Porter who both don't Morgan White House anymore back. How they were actually taking documents often ask for fear that he would sign that says it really NAFTA. And and that Korean trade agreement that he was thinking about getting out of so. It's it's really interesting to hear almost cooperate that yeah absolutely he said that. This op Ed that he believes was written by a low level person that he education Betsy he's also reappearing reiterated what his spot -- and he. Call this person disgraceful a lot of the same language you know. But. At payday think math and lol what's the crying and he says. Subversion you know subverting the will of the president but if that criminal is that that's the question. He had let what he CTO about this sweet sixteen meeting trump tower Q. Trained take up after Hillary Clinton as part of the conversation. He says that he doesn't think that that anyone else would say no to this meeting he maintains that. And he's sad it that. He doesn't think he did anything illegal and he reiterates. If you testify that he did not bother about the meeting and that is the heat this entire case. And I think we have a little bit of that I hope we complain that conversation quickly. Your father has denied reports that he's worried that you might even legal jeopardy because of the Mueller investigation. But are you scared the go to jail. I'm not because I know what I did and I'm not worried about any of that you know that doesn't mean they won't try to create something I mean we've seen that happen with everything but you know again I'm not. Will also that I and the Mitchell elections here I mean if if the Democrats take over the house. Actually catastrophic for the presidency not expert trumpet for his son as well because the Democrats having subpoena power. That goes everywhere it doesn't just go like this that that come presidency goes into his business that Trump Organization that Don junior Ron. Anything you have a pretty strong awareness of that coming out on the campaign Kelly it clear that this is a referendum on a spotter. And it they lose a house that means impeachment response I throwing around the word impeachment conversation moments unbelievable. And they're really asking voters to come out of course November thank you so much for sitting with us those conversation we really appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.