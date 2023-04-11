Donald Trump returning to New York for deposition in $250M civil lawsuit: Sources

Former President Trump is scheduled to return to New York City Thursday to sit for a second deposition as part of Letitia James’ $250 million civil fraud lawsuit.

April 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live