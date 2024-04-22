Donald Trump’s ‘hush money’ criminal trial begins

After opening statements, prosecutors called on former publisher of the National Enquirer, David Pecker, to testify about what he knew about payments surrounding the 2016 presidential election.

April 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live