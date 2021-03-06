Transcript for How 'Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell' still affects LGBTQ+ veterans

We celebrate pride month this month to ought to focus on thousands of LG BTQ plus veteran acts who still cannot receive full benefits. Because they were not honorably discharged under that Don't Ask Don't Tell rule in the military that was there for so long the policy. Directed military personnel Don't Ask Don't Tell don't pursue and don't harass service members about their sexual orientation. Policy was criticized. For forcing military personnel in the secrecy and for falling short of total acceptance of their ability and right to serve. In the military's later repealed in 2011 and the President Obama. So service members could be openly gay without a threat but now more than a decade after the repeal of Don't Ask Don't Tell. Some veterans still cannot receive full benefits such as loans in tuition and assistance and medical treatment which they earned because their service. But because they were not honorably discharged under that policy. There are ineligible so joining us now is Iraq War veteran our current army reservists and LG BDQ rights advocate. Tony woods for more on this Tony thanks for being here on this on this important shot and I think about this room. So out here and you tell us. Thanks can you tell us more about. I Don't Ask Don't Tell and how some discharged veterans were able to get vet benefits and some were not. Yeah interior and you look at this issue and I DelHomme or Israeli ministers reflecting on the ten year anniversary of fuel. You know we Miller progress and we did and this is really phenomenal. People saw or actually able to go back and serve again continue to Wear the uniform answer country. But what I realized new research and reflecting his they're actually between warlords Q. And Formula One doughnuts and so when it is 10001141080. Lesbian bisexual service members were she military because there's actually teach. It oh. All we don't know songs home really on U you supply fuel and saw we were lucky. I got an honorable discharge madness I have access is it's like flew home loans GI bill. Or medical care for anything from. Some east your world peace yeah seeks you receiving income in nineteen Maxine. But many veterans emerging done hundred donors on Moscow and its predecessor. To actually I was it's because their commander issues a final law more harsh. Salute and other than honorable discharge or dishonorable discharge she's far from getting access to really important benefits. So what what has. I've driven you to get active in this cause and and to find and help and try and change the policy so that those who did not receive the honorable discharge that you did and deserved it. Do have access to same benefits. Well you know my motivation want to chorus member who knows we GG community is really important that we do right by these service members who serve our country horrible and kicked I don't know what reason sexual orientation. But I also suffer this is actually a matter of national security. Young people today who are thinking about joining the military these are good hard look at how we treat our service members and those who could serve in the past. And they factor into their decision making and whether or not they wanted to an officer. There's less informed me mark colonies by memorial they were rearm aren't sacrifices of those who lost their lives and service. Veterans day even those who serve. But we're also looking that you know how we treated people who you know served to be treated him well and surely injuries and in my I producer. These are you really important national security and respect for the combined administration work with congress to look at this issue here sleet. And pre discharge senses and those who were kicked out for no reason sexual orientation. Well I cannot follow up from Antonio what is this six that upgrading the status does that require an act of congress would it go on a case by case basis who decide. Right now Bernard scrutiny on this is on the individual service member to go forward and to request the change their status. We'll she looks like it is potentially. Many many many months 1218 months Vietnam War. For Leonard fight against the bureaucracy trying to this change. And remained people being cheated out of the military in this manner was really track so we're asking these people who serve our country our ability. To really track experience and fight as individuals to try and access these these that's. Full permit it is people that this is an. Critical moment where you need access to really important care whether it's easier to steal more facts or Agent Orange or cheating at school in nineteen Mexicans. We shouldn't be asking them to fight. And needed as individuals. We need to mind our administration to congress to pretty lewis' charges didn't mask or anyone who was discharged simply because of their sexual orientation. That's not there and it's not our enemy congress and my administration to step past. Got it. Iraq War veteran and LG BTQ rights advocate Tony woods. Thank you thank you for your service in the service of all of our LG BTQ fellow Americans who served in the military as well thanks for being here. Thanks so much for a.

