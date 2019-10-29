Transcript for Doorbell video catches plane before crashing

New video just in to the eyewitness newsroom of that plane flying over a Colonia. That's in Woodbridge township just moments before it crashed and now we have live pictures of the scene right now in you can see the plane's tail. Poking out of bat house smoke still rising from the scene the plane. Smashed into the home setting off a huge fire and damaging the homes around it but despite the destruction. No one on the ground was injured however we are still awaiting word on the sole person in that plane the pilot. Eyewitness News need. Jersey reporter Anthony Johnson is live on the ground at being Colonia. While Sandra day and everybody's asking about the weather and did it have any impact any cause for this play grass we don't know the answer that. Right now we can tell you it's been raining and slightly Redding still. At this hour let's show you the scene. Once again the main house at 84 Berkeley avenue this is where the plane. Crashed into the back of the home a big response out here of course by the fire department. Investigators are now out here on the scene we've also heard the FAA NTSB. Also out here on the C let's say that video though once again we got this video into the news room a short time ago you can actually see the plane. As it comes from the top of the screen. Then as it barrels down to the left and beyond a bank a trees and then it disappears at that point in time and then a few seconds probably right after you see. That plane that crashes into this home here. At 84 Berkeley avenue to other homes on each side were also damaged the mayor was out here and of course there was a rapid response as they tried to put out this fire. Moments after the sound of a thunderous crash rock this quiet Colonia neighborhood. A massive fire broke out what many running outside of their homes unaware that a plane had crashed into the home at 84 Berkeley avenue. The house blew up. The flames spread to the houses on each side as firefighters rushed in by the house the plane slammed into was a hot inferno. Officials came to the same to see if those in the houses were okay. But the best news is that nobody was home in the house city for the resident has since arrived. There was somebody home in the house at eighty they rushed right out of a house in there save some there was nobody home in the house NBA. The plane a Cessna 414 aircraft which seats eight took off from Leesburg Virginia this morning. And was expected to land at the nearby Linden airport just before eleven area instead the plane was flying low before the high. Ran into trouble. The plane crashed into the back of the home at 84 Berkeley with so much for us the remains of the aircraft are buried inside the home. The response by firefighters and rescue teams was massive. Know everybody just met right now has just sort of very loud bang including you know Marla away. Meant people around here's houses have shook but there's no weather reports of seeing the plane in distress. The visibility in the area was poor at the time of the crash with low clouds and a light but slick rainfall. The cause of the crash is unknown. But it did happen not too far from a school and everyone is relieved the plane did not come down here or at the school. Now we do what is dead at this point in time that the fire is considered to be under control but firefighters. Are still out here on the scene. Dealing with any hot spots word on the pilot at this point it's how we don't have any. At this point in time they have not been able to get inside to get to that wreckage we understand they believe. That the pilot is still inside of that wreckage let's get this all happened around ten. 58 this morning the plane left from Leesburg Virginia at it was headed to the Linden airport which is about five point seven miles away from this grassy.

