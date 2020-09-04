Transcript for DoorDash partners up with Feeding America

And our day of hope rolls on with a company that has partnered with the nonprofit organization as we were just talking about feeding America any very big way. Here to tell us more about it is a CEO and co-founder of door dashed Tony issue thank you for joining us Tony and tell us about your company's relationship. With feeding America it's an important want. It's good to be you again you thank you for having me absolutely. We started toward ash really to empower local economies and we've always been committed in citing creative ways to take our technology. And do good in the community. So an early 2018 we launched project dash which takes our on demand logistics platform to power deliveries some. Those who can give such as restaurants that may have access route on a daily basis to organizations that really need that suit our inaugural partner was feeding America and sentence January and 2018. We've been able to donate together six million meals. That's incredible and of course that that door dashed that delivery is more important than ever right now during these covet nineteen times. You're the special fund raising campaign you've been working on recently tell us about it. You know during these times I think everyone can play as very small part aunt and together we can to bury -- things. So is part it's hard to your part challenged. We launched a in Stratton lives down and video streaming in which we partner let's celebrity is like church Kelly chatter over Stasi. And rich Iran you know they would host a light stream and for every viewer that watch that live stream. Toward ash would donate and meal. Family in need. That's and part of just then does just you know at part of their very first light streaming last week were able to donate 2.3 million meals. While and I understand you have another give a big announcement that you want to make great here today go ahead death. Today we're very excited. On top. Are the 2.3 million meals that we. Donated we want to announce another 500000 annual donation. In which were part feeding America. And you know take. Everything that we've done and extended into the future so we actually will be extended Smart do your part challenged. For weeks to come. So on top of the 500000 meals though we're announcing today. We're super excited to be doing the do your part challenge for weeks to come and hopes sleep together we can donate many million. Meals. Tony thank you for all that you do and thank you for your time today if you are in a position to give go to feeding America dot org. Feed the law.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.