Double murder suspect captured, ending manhunt in Tennessee

More
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that Kirby Gene Wallace, 53, who was wanted for killing two people, was in custody.
1:05 | 10/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Double murder suspect captured, ending manhunt in Tennessee
Okay they're off to put him in this sheriff's car this this Stewart county. Sheriff's vehicle they're about to bring amount of the what's now. Just waiting for okay. Sure I will described GO furious here here is Kirby Wallace he's being blocked out of the what's right now. We are getting our first look at him for the first time in seven days okay so it looks like he. He is in KMO he's and a sweatshirt. Yeah out one deputy out here said it best he said he says we can. Relax and enjoy the weekend now because Kirby Wallace as he Jessie was just put in the back. One of these share its. Vehicles right here I believe that this deal we're county that would make sense he asked vehicle we're trying to get another shot of him here he's in the backseat of his vehicle. Just in May the ad they are talking right now there's more vehicle showing up here some unmarked cars again this is a dirt path he was found. Out here. Extremely wooded area.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58310052,"title":"Double murder suspect captured, ending manhunt in Tennessee","duration":"1:05","description":"The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that Kirby Gene Wallace, 53, who was wanted for killing two people, was in custody.","url":"/US/video/double-murder-suspect-captured-ending-manhunt-tennessee-58310052","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.