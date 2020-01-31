Dow closes down 603 points

Investors worried about the economic impact of coronavirus contributed to the Dow’s worst day since August.
0:41 | 01/31/20

Quite an ordeal today off. Stocks the attack and died today on two interconnected causes. For concern slowing global economy. And the kulana virus the Dow was down more than 600 points. In the final hour of trading it ended the day at 603. At 2800256. And the biggest losers in the index were ExxonMobil Chevron and v.s with. Shares down 4% on week's earnings reports. Also down that much was Dow Chemical and apple which have heavy exposure in China. And there are no airlines on the Dow but stocks are American united and delta were down 3% as flights to China are being scrapped.

