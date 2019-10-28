Dozens of shots fired at Dallas vigil

The vigil was being held for a man killed at a college homecoming party Saturday in Greenville, Texas.
0:11 | 10/28/19

Dozens of shots were fired in Dallas last night at a vigil for man killed at a college homecoming party going goal Saturday. One other person was killed at that party and twelve were injured.

