Transcript for Dr. Fauci supports new CDC school guidelines

You've fully support the CDC's guidance. I do I think the CDC has put some good guidance down I just a quick look at them. Before I started in on the program which was sent to me by my colleagues at the CDC. So I think it's a sound set of guidelines. What are the facts doctor catchy and out children under ten S routers secretary of boss. Secretary of education recently say quote more studies show they kids are actually stoppers. Of the disease. Is that true. You know I'm knocking them. Either agree with or disagree boarded up. At a fact. That would give the backs OK the reason is otherwise he gets taken out of context. It was a study that was done. And I think we still need to learn a lot about children. You know elementary school children getting infected what the percentage of the infection is and whether they either sprint or not. Efficiently two adults a recent study came out. It showed. Children up to ten years roll it looks like they don't necessarily spread infection. As readily. As adults do. Where his children Chan. In nineteen appear to be spreading infection to adults as equally as well as adults spread to adults. Yet there's still a lot to learn about what the prevalence and incidence of infection isn't children and as a group. Do they spread. Do they get anybody's. What's the infineon we spread enough in in that read god in order to answer that question Bob. We started to study on May first we'll get some answers by December of this year. A study called heroes study human epidemiology and cold virus infection. Looking at 6000 people in 2000. Families. Asked just those questions. How frequently do they get infected and if they do do they transmit it to adults and would they be caught of the spread of infection. Because even though we have some information about that we still need more information. But doctor Archie if we still need more information. How can parents Gil comfortable sending their children back to school. Well you know it's sending children back to school. Yet that that parents are fundamentally. Concerned. About whether they are gonna get infected and they certainly can't get infected. And may be not very efficient or it may be very issue. So the parents concern. I think as a little bit different to do from the question you just asked me. About when you send them to school depending upon the level of infection in the community and what the recommendations are. So you questions are related but there were a little bit different thing.

