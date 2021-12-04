Transcript for Dr. Jonathan Rich testifies during Derek Chauvin trial

You. Cardiopulmonary arrest. Caused by a low oxygen and whose size position old mistakes you. What cost. The low level of oxygen. In the case is mr. George look. When his case it was the truly the prone restraint. And position all restraints that led to his association. In a nutshell. He was just simply on people. Using all of his muscles and restoration. His chest wall. What we call accessory muscles of frustration which are extra muscles that will. Be triggered in the event that you are having trouble breathing. I'm kiwis trying to get enough oxygen can't because he was unable to because of the position that he was subjected to. As we just discussed. The heart busts didn't have enough oxygen either which then means the entire body is deprived of oxygen. So low oxygen and dues propositions and sixty. Did you consider other possible causes to mr. points that short. I tried to of course that he is thorough it's possible but I focused mostly. And two other potential causes number one. Is whether there could have been the primary heart. Contribution to George Ford's death. And the second was whether a drug overdose could have caused his death. Some factor would you tell the jury. What what is our primary heart either. Short. So. A lot of things can improve the heart. For example if you do not take in enough oxygen. That would ensure all the organs including the heart when I used to turn a primary heart event. I need something that originated from the heart itself. So for example a heart attack. I'm one of the arteries of the heart just suddenly got ball popped. Completely. And a heart attack occurred or. The heart just without any common explanation nothing else secondary inducing it. Went into a serious. Ventricular arrhythmia showcases the bottom part of the hard part what we're talking bout that needs to pump blood to the body. So he went into a chaotic rhythm all on its own. If any of those things happened and I would consider that a primary. Harder issue not being cause or secondary to something else. So you considered whether or not this employee might have passed away from a primary event or a drug overdose. Did you try to reach an opinion or conclusion to a reasonable degree of medical certainty as to whether either who's who causes. Explain mr. Floyd's that. Yes. Would you tell us your opinion. After reviewing all the facts in evidence is that case. I can state with a high degree of medical certainty that two were fully did not die from a primary cardiac event. And he did not die from a drug overdose. Thank you doctor rich.

