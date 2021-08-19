Transcript for Dramatic testimony on Day 1 of R. Kelly trial

Bring an ABC news contributor Brian -- Meyer host of the long crime network was able to watch the court hearing today on a video feed. Good to see Brian it's already day one it we heard testimony from one of. Thank you Lindsey so yes we did hear from one of the accusers of Jane doe number four. We've heard of bowel. How she met. That she actually without his last trial where he was acquitted and mountains in the him there and a number of occasions. She told us about how she lied that she was nineteen rather than sixteen at about how are killing raped her and took her virginity. After he found out that she lied about her age she continue with the story of how is she not only continue that relationship what. Which injures him sorry to one of her friends talked about the relationship they have and the control that he how to over. Again feeding into the prosecution's theory that this is an individual who's not only taking advantage of young girls were controlling them in every way shape before. Did you get any sense of how her testimony may Atlantic but the jury. I think extremely well so full roster watching the poor we can't see the jury at all. The way the video setup is that we can see the accuser testify because he the judge CR Kelly because he everyone. But we can hear what's going on the courtroom we can hear her words. And leaves for those were in the room but I do with that being other people from the media we can hear how and passion for words are we can hear how her she was and how. The act of rape in her and taking her virginity in the way that she describes would have affected anyone within earshot so I think it went very well. With the jury and very well for the prosecution. The prosecution had a chance to introduce its entire case today to the jury what points as they highlight in particular. So prior to going through each and every one of the Jane goes and how those allegations fit with things like. Bribery. Or keeping an individual chapter of or transmitting herpes. To an underage girls they started off by talking about what this case was it wasn't about. But it wasn't about. And creating child pornography in the means. And enterprise. Of runners producers managers who understood. Who are killing was what he wanted and how he wanted to be pleased and they facilitated bringing these women to him wounding them. In no way that created this Rico actor Craig he's Mann act violations and set the stage for what the witnesses were justified to. We also heard from. As the real victims here what was her argument did you find that compelling. So the argument is that this is buyer's remorse is the same thing that we heard. In the trial of Harvey Weinstein no other people over the claim to save the fall from grace people power who have the ability to attract people. A lot of these accusers are saying they bumped into at a concert at McDonald's that is trial and that his for a persona attracted them. And so when they talk about him being a victim that they're trying to make it seem like the route for money. They're doing this because they want to get closer is fame and that there's buyer's remorse in that after the relationship was ended and ended in a sour way. They are committing these acts of accusing him of these crimes and he in fact. Is the victim here because these are consensual relationships you know he's having multiple partners at a time but he is the victim of their revenge. Prime buck Myron thank you so much know that you'll stay on top of this trial for us.

