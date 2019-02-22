Transcript for Dramatic video shows officers race to save 3 who allegedly overdosed on fentanyl

What can you please stand that let three people that are apparently did in the past drawn not waking up in my parking lot like two of them on the ground. 1130. Saturday night. Deputies are called to help two men and a woman all unresponsive. When a quarter and the gas stations very well lit could tell right away that the roots. Something different about this one out. Ralph yeah. Years back and Adam scream and you're shaking stuck around moving things. And they're not gain me in the back your minor like what is this what else is going on at this gas station and red bug lake road. The normal measures deputies take too weak people left are working now this time realize we have probably an overdose of triple overdose of fat. And I've never. Responded to one where there's three people and mayor laid out completely and response turning blue with the colors leaving their faces. It's it's scary. Since November 2016. Each SES of deputy. It's carried with them nor care a powerful OP Lloyd inhibitor sprayed up and Oster. That has brought dozens of people who are overdosing. Back from the brink of dying typically we'd missed of the market and you get that deep breath. You see the results right away. But that's an app and it's time all three of them had won those narc and originally still wasn't enough. Unity needed more treatment. Come on radio. Way yeah. Seminole County fire personnel arrived with Morton arc each person ended up needing multiple doses. Piled and now that deputies have custody of this picked up. They have to determine. What caused all this after the subject you're transported off stole left the vehicle. And that possibly hazardous material since I would don't know what it is or where it is eye opener I well I will say that. To protect her from coming into contact with this dangerous substance. Deputy Caitlin Henry put on protective gloves. And that gas mask there were key people standing by they could take care of me if something were happen and finally Henry discovers this small baggy. She later asked the female who overdosed what it was and I said it will be candid with you when you consider taking. And her reply was why I was doing cocaine into that but that. In reality the drugs the trio were taking here that night. We're laced with fentanyl. A synthetic don't believe that drug dealers used to make their drug supply last longer and more profitable. But it also makes the drugs far more deadly. Well the user of the drug yours yours don't even know that their drugs have been mixed with this and this is leading to fatal overdoses at record numbers. Sentinel and heroin combined contributed to 82 fatal OP late overdoses in 2018. More than homicides. In fatal crashes combined. And a cure for some of accounting this is my top public safety concerns if it was not for use of nor can. Art get numbers would even higher than what they are. At the end of the day they're still someone's you know daughter son brother sister or something like that so you know we're in a do everything we can do to help them and then hooligans you know today.

