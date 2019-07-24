Transcript for Driver arrested after boy, 3, dies on hot bus

He was a light of his parents' lives and it just three years old. RJ prior died when he was left inside a hot day care bus last year remember this beautiful. Well educated so Smart energetic little boy lost his life because of neglect. Let loose and slipped preventable human Arum. Sitting on the bench dedicated source modification would lot prior felt some comfort today. Because that bus driver Morse Mitchell was indicted for reckless behavior causing the little boy's death. Prosecutors say Mitchell who made his first court appearance today. Purposely did not used electronic system in place to prevent bus snipers from just leaving the vehicle without a walk through. He basically start and then it a child. Safety. At passenger safety sits down it's an alarm system bags is kind of designed and created. To prevent this exact thing from happening. Now RJ's parents have dedicated their lives to educating daycare providers if parents could not leave any child behind. We're gonna do whatever we can't try to go stay with me here is possible they were gonna keep working and keep pushing and we're gonna keep doing everything we can't we could do. At pamphlets flyers priceless an articulation. To get their message across the more than anything they want justice a little RJ it means the world. Some action. That somebody is Carmen be held accountable.

