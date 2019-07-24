-
Now Playing: School district refuses CEO's offer to cover unpaid lunches
-
Now Playing: Neil Armstrong's family paid $6M in wrongful death suit, court docs show
-
Now Playing: New study recommends eating the cores of apples
-
Now Playing: FTC expected to fine Facebook $5B over privacy claims
-
Now Playing: Baseball stadium sings along to 'Baby Shark'
-
Now Playing: Driver arrested after boy, 3, dies on hot bus
-
Now Playing: Neighbors who stopped ICE from arresting undocumented immigrant speak out
-
Now Playing: Classmate in custody for Ole Miss student's murder
-
Now Playing: Bison attacks 9-year-old girl at Yellowstone National Park
-
Now Playing: Senate passes 9/11 bill pushed by Jon Stewart
-
Now Playing: Missing teens now suspects in Canada murders
-
Now Playing: Lashing rain and dangerous winds on the move
-
Now Playing: What to watch in Robert Mueller testimony
-
Now Playing: Robert Mueller prepares for high-stakes testimony
-
Now Playing: Trump attacks Robert Mueller ahead of testimony
-
Now Playing: All eyes on Capitol Hill ahead of Robert Mueller testimony
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Wednesday, July 24, 2019
-
Now Playing: Bison charges girl, sending her flying into air
-
Now Playing: Homeless and parentless, 20-year-old turns to his former teacher
-
Now Playing: Day 7 of former MSU president's preliminary hearing