Transcript for Driver dies when truck struck by Amtrak train

And at least one person is dead after an Amtrak train struck a truck and he railed in Chicago a truck driver died to train passengers were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. One of the locomotive and five passenger car. 300 passengers were aboard the train headed to Carbondale from Chicago. An investigation is under way. Newly released video shows a dramatic escape on the fire. Higher out of city bus and Milwaukee driver noticed flames shooting out of the back of the vehicle. Then he moved quickly to get all of the passengers to safety including a man in a wheelchair. All eight people aboard are okay investigators think a hole in the hydraulic hose led to that fire it's scary situation.

