Driver escapes just before car falls into massive sinkhole

A Colorado woman managed to escape from her vehicle just moments before it fell into a sinkhole in the middle of the street.
0:32 | 07/25/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Driver escapes just before car falls into massive sinkhole
