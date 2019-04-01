Transcript for Driver takes police on 100-mile car chase

We turn out to the wild police chase stretching over a hundred miles of Southern California. The drama playing out on live TV that's suspect finally taken into custody after hitting a man on a scooter. Police you know the suspects say he's a veteran who suffer from PT SD. What started as an attempt to pull over this car with a busted back window. Turned into this wild and violent chase the driver identified overnight as Carl floor is speeding away from officers. A news helicopter capturing the moment he hits the man on this scooter. Nodded in trying to stop or swerve around him the collision smashing his windshield bought up on the side air. Caveat saying it spent about the car badly damaged after officers tried for Pitt maneuvers. Flores repeatedly escaping from police for three hours until finally running out of gas near Camp Pendleton. In that time is belligerent to the officers on sea dogs it's. Did not comply with commands ordering him out of the vehicle the pursuit ending after Flores took a bean bag around to the face and canine officer moved in grabbing him. A friend of Flores says he's a troubled veteran. The patent is that he he would be begging bear heat their big break Perez you know either Afghanistan and I Iraq. We have get out with the DA but they've been so bad that he's such a lot of weight lit. It's hard to get treatment or any of art that change. This morning Flores faces a slew of charges including felony hit and run. When is enough Canadian. The people I like it that currently putting their lives on the line Brad me. What are we doing the return in the house. Despite taking a direct hit we're told the right around that scooter suffered no serious injuries.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.