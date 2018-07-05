Drone captures destruction of Kilauea lava flow

Activity from the volcano, which erupted on Hawaii's Big Island on Thursday, also opened a new vent on Sunday, bringing the total to at least 10, according to Hawaii's Civil Defense Agency.
05/07/18

Transcript for Drone captures destruction of Kilauea lava flow

