Now Playing: Kayaker descends 130-foot waterfall

Now Playing: Tourists marvel at frozen Hukou Waterfall in China

Now Playing: New wildfire threatening homes in California

Now Playing: Dolly Parton sends heartfelt message to tornado victims

Now Playing: Joe Biden projected to win North Carolina Democratic primary

Now Playing: Man causes sniper scare in New York City

Now Playing: Small plane crashes on busy interstate, killing 3 on board

Now Playing: Biden gains momentum heading into Super Tuesday

Now Playing: What to expect from Super Tuesday states

Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren continues fight for progressive vote

Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg on the ballot for 1st time

Now Playing: Getting to the bottom of treatments for coronavirus

Now Playing: NYC disinfecting trains, stations as coronavirus cases grow nationwide

Now Playing: Tennessee tornadoes kill at least 25

Now Playing: 2 state troopers rescue man from burning truck

Now Playing: Death toll reaches 25 after tornadoes rip through Tennessee towns

Now Playing: Drone captures frozen waterfall in Utah

Now Playing: Confidence Interval: The media will underrate Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday

Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: Fiona the hippo celebrates her 3rd birthday