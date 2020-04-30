Dropping oil prices and your money

More
Former Barack Obama economic adviser Austan Goolsbee discusses how the impact of the record drop in oil prices on average Americans.
3:00 | 04/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dropping oil prices and your money

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"Former Barack Obama economic adviser Austan Goolsbee discusses how the impact of the record drop in oil prices on average Americans.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70418885","title":"Dropping oil prices and your money","url":"/US/video/dropping-oil-prices-money-70418885"}