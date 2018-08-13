Transcript for Dueling demonstrations in the nation's capital

I'm David Wright with ABC news live here in Lafayette park scene of the unite the right rally. In Washington. A very different scene from last year in Charlottesville here the unite the right protesters found themselves. Vastly outnumbered by counter protesters and police. Fewer than two dozen of them actually turned up on the day they were surrounded by police every step of the way who protected them from a much larger crowd. Of counter protesters. The two sides separated the unite the right folks were right at the front near the White House and the counter protesters behind me here on the other side of the park a massive. Buffer zone and a barricade in between as well as police officers. Law enforcement. Especially in this neighborhood has a good deal of experience with crowd control they were determined to keep these two sides apart far enough apart. So they couldn't even throw things at one another except a lot of invective. Law enforcement said that they made only one arrest over the course of the day. And in the end that counter protesters declared victory saying they set a strong message here. That bigotry and hate. Are not welcome here. David Wright ABC news Lafayette park.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.