Transcript for Earthquake strikes between Jamaica and Cuba

Breaking news strong Republican committee and so strong buildings in Miami felt it and they are now being evaluated structurally. Measured seven point seven quake base south of Cuba and north west of Jamaica the epicenter to six miles beneath the surface video from Kingston just jokes we've. And hiding under their gas. Portugal media reports of any deaths or heavy damage. UI Miami buildings were evacuated as a precaution after some people high rises felt them sway of course many of them most of them are built. To sway during a quake. Today one one of the many earthquakes to rock the Caribbean in recent months including Puerto Rico.

