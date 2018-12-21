-
Now Playing: Powerful storm moving east
-
Now Playing: Storm moves to the East Coast bringing flooding and snow
-
Now Playing: East Coast continues to get slammed with heavy rain, gusty winds
-
Now Playing: Fiance of missing mom arrested for murder, solicitation of murder: Police
-
Now Playing: Apollo 8 mission takes flight
-
Now Playing: Fiance of missing mother arrested for murder: Sources
-
Now Playing: Fiance of missing Colorado mom arrested by police
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Dec. 21, 2018
-
Now Playing: Police reward children who helped catch home intruder
-
Now Playing: Made in America: Holiday gifts
-
Now Playing: Investigators search missing Colorado woman's townhome
-
Now Playing: Oklahoma parents surprise daughter by adopting dog she had been caring for at shelter
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old hides in bathroom, calls 911 to report home invasion
-
Now Playing: No criminal charges for deadly gas explosion in Wisconsin
-
Now Playing: The final push for holiday shipping
-
Now Playing: 2 kids frightening 911 call to stop armed intruder
-
Now Playing: Plane crashes near Atlanta leaving 3 dead
-
Now Playing: Weinstein case continues as judge declines to dismiss charges
-
Now Playing: Defense Secretary James Mattis to retire
-
Now Playing: Tornadoes slam down on Florida neighborhoods