Transcript for East Coast continues to get slammed with heavy rain, gusty winds

Earlier this week we told you about those tornadoes that touched down in Washington State. Well now the state of Florida also dealing with bad storm damaged. That is moving on up into West Virginia North Carolina other parts of the country. I predict so Victor oak penned out is in Florida with more on some of that damage. Certainly we are just so. Both of Orlando this house taking the brunt of one of the three tornadoes that touched down here in Florida part of the roof collapsing got blue TARP no covering it. Inside incredibly few damaged it was blown out windows and outside there is debris everywhere the wind so strong. They blew this call or write off the driveway and now the storm is heading north overnight. This North Carolina highway underwater as the lumber river spills its base in Virginia up holiday travelers pushing do. Blinding rain that powerful storm that hammered so it's a Florida marching along. The East Coast in Central Florida three tornadoes as I mentioned in Manatee County a confirmed EF 01 Finley having to hide. In a bathroom south of Orlando were we are break here one person was injured after another tornado tore through this home. Relentless rain falling. Two inches an hour in some spots flooding roads in tip Williams bringing down power lines. Seventy homes damaged in a mobile home community in for lawyers 53 mile per hour winds ripping the roof off of another home. Now this one there were right in front appear in Lake Wales well this house has been deemed unsafe another family that is gonna have to find somewhere else to stay. During the holidays. And what.

