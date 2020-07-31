Economy suffers record-breaking GDP fall due to COVID-19

More
ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis explains the significance of the U.S. economy’s 32.9% drop last quarter.
3:13 | 07/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Economy suffers record-breaking GDP fall due to COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:13","description":"ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis explains the significance of the U.S. economy’s 32.9% drop last quarter.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72090567","title":"Economy suffers record-breaking GDP fall due to COVID-19","url":"/US/video/economy-suffers-record-breaking-gdp-fall-due-covid-72090567"}