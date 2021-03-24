Transcript for Education secretary Cardona says schools can reopen by fall

The Department of Education is holding a virtual event today titled the national safe school reopening summit. President Biden the First Lady vice president Harris the education secretary. And the CDC director are just some of those sent to see today among other things officials are expected to announce the immediate release of 81 billion dollars for K through twelve schools. And an additional 41 billion dollars when states submit reopening plans. Let's bring in ABC news medical contributor from Boston Children's Hospital doctor John Brownstein. For more on this site to browse an education secretary Miguel Cardona made some news today saying that he believes virtually all schools will be able to reopen. In the fall how critical do you think this new funding will be to that effort and why don't fall why not sooner. It. Two great question and thanks to and he we have seen that were reopening many parts this is happening right now that schools have been writing arm. There is the need for critical support gifts in stock index options and in person live learning. And registered address these issues he academic social emotional mental health needs of our students. So did these funds are gonna really how they're gonna get funds to the states to get it person learning going. But there's some barriers to getting die and it didn't he sometimes hard for its rules to absorb all those funds let me. The reality is that students are ready half. Passes nifty gaps in their learning experience significant setback. So you know two months into this administration we still have millions of children that are still learning at home says riches he might it. Taking this on as a primary issue but its duties and serious person the school's underlying issues with the union's rich get measles release sent properly in this is quiet in some kids isn't the only house. I didn't fall. Franken live contact there's a let's start with the gap that you mentioned in learning about an administration is expected to announce plans. To develop high quality summer learning to help the most vulnerable children who suffered from those gaps in learning so how critical do you think that is. To helping students is to not fall behind and how important is that keeping students at their level. Yeah. This is a big part of the planet earth is a creation of a summer learning. Enrichment program. Yearning and at 16%. Parents are worried that their kids there are facing San and it is especially true for minority communities that it sees the beauty is in this ten day. And so this summer presents this are real key opportunity to accelerate learning it's about an hour. I'm used for seating gauging students together not just in learning that it inaction he's let you know that senator Robert Rose to their development. Source colossus instructional it's about TVs are formed by. It's all let Brees he's back together some Waldholtz it is certain advanced Spanish and history to see that there is focused on students have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic because those are the ones that are really sort of left behind over this past year unfortunately. And you mentioned the challenges for schools and the unions have a whole things complicated you know vaccines are approved for kids yet. The buildings in many cases are very old and some teachers' unions. Are expressing concerns about social this insane aging school bus drivers out what point do you determine it's safe enough. Yeah this is where it's really complicated because it's not just primary you know. Our social doesn't change verses that places it's it's a layered approach he's looking a lot of this. It's about you know what's he doing translation you keep the windows open you need you social distancing massing of course is part of it. Testing seeping activities outdoors. Of course we want our heads teachers I also think it's about communication there's so much the year there are parents are around. Overturned in person Lawrence is there needs to be sort of a partnership in education about. CD of course and then of course did the jurisdictions need to support to figure out these configurations of her calls is not just about dumping a lot of money on to their place and how we support and just figure this out. We went from 623. Sheet what does that do in terms of changing our ability to reopen. Vaccines are going to be critical and I'm very excited that vaccines and start to be available for Oakland twelve and over this into the fall I'll make a big difference. Of course are younger kids Halloween audited 20/20 one so we can't count that seems to get us our and in person alerting I want. And then when you look at remote learning hybrid learning gaps in learning plus. Just a trauma of the whole thing particularly for kids who saw a loved one gets sick or maybe lost someone. Here we hear a lot about the academics here but what can parents loved ones and administrators. Due to help support kids not just academically but emotionally. Yes you know this is such an important part uses often is sort of not. The hyper focus issue that we think about you know because of course that's his goal in the power. Our co leaders are elderly population doesn't need to haul impacts are Sosa's here. You know we have kids that are changing the routine breaks never continuity of learning missing significant life advanced. And you know our our our students first you know I didn't suddenly suffering depression eating disorders he neglected so. Yeah casinos would often be seen in schools but better getting messages that the students and Arkansas also of course you know what we're encouraging parents to do is you know try to maintain that structure. Toss it. Your children about how to cope with fear and anxiety. Keeping their only communication is so critical. Hobby excellent fuel I think control as possible encouraging socialization and in keeping active. There's also let the pure asking you to maintain their own anxiety is slow because you know that is something that will sort of sitting here moving to our kids as well horn are also feeling you know the if you insecure where we are so are actually how. Heidi curt CDC has three separate calls on their website about how. Ensure better our kids are or are being treated for their emotional and mental well. While being so I'd encourage everybody check out the CDC resources are cheesy are God's packets in doctor John Brown's anti trade Pataki thank you. Thank you.

