EF-3 tornado touches down in Wisconsin

More
The tornado that touched down Tuesday night near Wheaton, Wisconsin, is the strongest September tornado to hit the state since 2002.
0:44 | 09/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for EF-3 tornado touches down in Wisconsin

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"The tornado that touched down Tuesday night near Wheaton, Wisconsin, is the strongest September tornado to hit the state since 2002.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65868123","title":"EF-3 tornado touches down in Wisconsin","url":"/US/video/ef-tornado-touches-wisconsin-65868123"}