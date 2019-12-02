'El Chapo' found guilty by jury in Brooklyn federal court

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was found guilty on all 10 counts, including drug trafficking and engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise.
35:20 | 02/12/19

Transcript for 'El Chapo' found guilty by jury in Brooklyn federal court

