Transcript for 'El Chapo' trial

This is ABC's Erin tutors gave New York where a jury in Brooklyn is about to deliberate the fate of Joaquin el chapo Guzman the notorious Mexican drug lord. A trial has been going on for the past several months prosecutors have called more than fifty witnesses including some of coups months. Former henchman who recorded his phone calls and cooperated with the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration. All in an attempt to hold him to account. The defense has said he was set up by those men to take the fall the victim. Of an elaborate conspiracy but the defense argument lasted only thirty minutes and involved just one witness. Defending up shuffle is always going to be difficult because he effectively confessed especially during an interview with Rolling Stone conducted by Sean Penn. In which he bragged about being the world's most lucrative drug trafficker. And then there was goes Mann's own voice in recorded text messages and phone calls supplied to be FBI and the DEA by informants many of whom. Testified for the prosecution. Guzman is facing the rest of his life in an American prison after escapes from prisons in Mexico. And American authorities are vowing that he will not escape from their custody on Aaron contreras gave New York thanks for watching ABC news lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.