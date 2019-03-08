Transcript for El Paso police confirm white male in his 20s is in custody

As of right now I think I can't confirmed earlier we do have one person in custody I can confirm that it is a white male in his twenty's. I don't have any other information on that. That we'll be released on at a later time but that's the information we have right now. The estimates of the shoppers at the Wal-Mart somewhere between one and 3000 with a hundred employees present. It is back to school any of the Wal-Mart was. Capacity when positions occurred. We do. How about secured Wal-Mart and we have secured syllabus the mall we don't feel that there is a threat to the public or is there aren't any other shooters at this time. As everywhere from their last conference. We are transition into that criminal investigation side. We still have the area locked down and we have started our criminal investigation to find out exactly what took place.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.