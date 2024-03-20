El Paso sheriff worries SB4 would erode trust in his community

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with El Paso County Sheriff Commander Ryan Urrutia as he awaits an appeal court's ruling on controversial SB4 immigration law and weighs impacts on his community.

March 20, 2024

