Transcript for El Paso shooting now among top 10 deadliest shootings in US history

This is an ABC news special report. Tom governments. Good afternoon we interrupt regular programming to bring you breaking news out of Texas and it is horrific news. ABC news learning at least eighteen people have died and dozens injured in that mash shooting at a shopping complex El Paso this according to law enforcement officials. This is now one of the top ten deadliest Nash shootings in US history. Shoppers at the Seattle Vista mall and Wal-Mart running for their lives as it was gunshots rang out officials confirming at least one person is in custody. I spoke to an eyewitness moments ago who tells me she saw the gunman. Walk into the Wal-Mart start firing at people in the parking lot the gunman who apparently was wearing camouflage cargo shorts. It and some type of your protection. Calmly shot people in cold blood and that according to this eyewitness walked into the Wal-Mart. And kept on firing there was chaos as you can imagine people running out for their lives people trying to drive out of the Wal-Mart parking lot it is a Saturday. It is summertime in El Paso and this Wal-Mart was incredibly popular. Not only with American shoppers and local shoppers but apparently with Mexican shoppers as well that would cross a border. And going to Wal-Mart to shop a want to bring in Pierre Thomas right now who's been falling all the latest developments for us and here what are your sources at the federal level telling you. Well we've been in communication and local cook correspondents at ABC news and depending Erica pretty horrific it could situation where. Multiple multiple fatalities. A nightmare scenario. As described to us suspect as you said it is calmly killing people. According to these shorter. FB IA TF are assisting. Local law enforcement. As they try to get a handle on the crime scene. There's a lot of work to be Dundee the are pretty certain at what Tudor. After reports of multiple shooters but there's still additional work and they do but in these cases to talk to additional witnesses to make sure that. There's nothing talked about that are potentially you know dangerous. Why appear Thomas reporting for us this afternoon peer thank you peer will have much more on world news tonight force in just a quick update now the El Paso police department. Has sent out an urgent tweet to people in the area. Asking for blood donations that is how bad things are right now no passel we will have of course a full wrap up on abcnews.com. He'll have much more tonight on world news. I'm Tommy Thomas in New York thank you for watching. This has been a special report from the peace.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.