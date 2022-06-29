Emmett Till's family, advocates express frustration over grand jury's decision

After maintaining there wasn't enough evidence to indict Carolyn Byrant Donham in the murder of Emmett Till, a prosecutor seemingly proved it by secretly taking the case again to a grand jury.

