Emmett Till's family reacts to Justice Department closing his case

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with two of Emmett Till's cousins, Rev. Wheeler Parkers, Jr. and Ollie Gordon, about the Justice Department’s decision to close the investigation into Till's death.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live