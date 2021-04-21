Transcript for Employee apprehended in Long Island supermarket shooting: Police

Just the date on April 20 at about 11:19 AM. The subject get real Wilson. Wolf last known address is in Long Beach and may be laying his head down and terrace avenue well. Yet to the west tenth did Stop & Shop supermarket this is his place of employment. You think shopping caught gather there. Gabriel Wilson responded directly to the second full management offices. In that area he intentionally fired a 380 semi automatic handgun seven time at five different people every Wilson. That the shooting these five at these five individuals fled to Stop & Shop on foot on hence the turnpike heading eastbound back was to have that area. We found one male that was shot his 49 years of age and his name will be given out a few minutes. We have one male aged 52 was shot multiple times in the shoulder here he is alive and recovering at a local hospital. We have one female age 26 also shot in the shoulder she is alive and recovering the local hospital. At about 1235 guests give me give you first press conference and at that time we were able to name the individual we believe there's a person of interest. Gabriel DeWitt Wilson. Age 31 using RS 63 going back to 8 July 2006 you know a soul first arrest. May third 2011. Attempt to distribute not passed these are all Baltimore Maryland arrest. April 21 2014. He was engaged in a gun battle down in Baltimore he was shot in the head. He was arrested for attempted murder second and possession of a fire. That we are rested and arm dangerous suspect it just shot three people. Without incident. Nobody got hurt including might cops and that's the important thing to me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.