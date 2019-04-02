Employee critically wounded in shooting at Baltimore hospital

A shooting Monday outside the University of Maryland Medical Center left a 24-year-old hospital employee battling for his life. A "person of interest" was detained for questioning, police said.
1:13 | 02/04/19

Today unfortunately it will zero cent 15 hours this morning Eddie shooting incidents 600 block of Brentwood. Individual who was an employee of university of Maryland's. With the victim she. This incident. Was isolated event had no town was the general public. Chris. Protocols between university of Murrow in Baltimore city police quickly had the hospitable locked down. And the individual who was a person of interest was quickly apprehended within a few blocks were called but also from that scene was a loaded handgun. As a you know say once that was determined to get every person of interest in custody. Preliminary. Stan of the area. All clear was given and in mobile business was inducted into the hospital and the surrounding traffic. At this you know stated it's still early on in the investigation how we do realize that this early indications of some. Commonality between the victim and the suspect that they know each other to what extent were not aware of that's where we are at this moment.

