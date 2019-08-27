Transcript for 4 employees at nursing home to be charged in connection with deaths of 12 patients

Well to the nursing home outrage in Florida where several employees are under arrest facing criminal charges today the case dates back to between seventy when hurricane Kermode knocked out power to the nursing home leaving that without air conditioning. As temperatures rose investigators claim employees fail to act quickly enough to save twelve of Lee residents. This morning four employees in the Miami area nursing home are accused of playing a role in the deaths of twelve of their patients the facility where without air conditioning for days in the sweltering South Florida heat. After losing power during hurricane or my 12017. Doctor see some of the patient's body temperatures reached 109 degrees. Police arrested the nursing homes had administrator on duty at the time as well as the head nurse and two other nurses. Investigators in the nursing home did not evacuate patients as temperatures were rising even though fully functional hospital was just across the street. These people were very fragile they didn't want to leave your computer is you know losses. You know alzheimer's. Things like that. Administrators at the nursing home blame the power company saying electricity at the facility was not restored quickly enough David Frankel who represents the head nurse says employees that everything to keep the patient school. Even bringing in small air conditioners and billions. We're calling FP and L. They were calling the emergency operations center from the governor's office and they were calling the governor himself. They called the governor's office we hope you'll see. For further assistance however and the caller never return. The office for then governor Rick Scott disputes those claims saying someone from Health Department were turned those calls. And Hearst nursing home employees to call 911. Scott would go on to sign a new law requiring all nursing homes in the state to have backup generators in a statement Scott says on why these people are being held accountable. After their inexplicable failure to call my one whined when people were in need. They were calling for emergency help they were promised they were gonna get help. And they were abandoned. Investigators will announce the charges later today lawyers say the head nurse and administrator are being charged with manslaughter. The other nurses will likely face lesser charges.

