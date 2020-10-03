Transcript for EMT saves neighbors from deadly tornado using makeshift triage center

Senator Paul Bailey on the left and representative Brian Williams met some of the many many people this week in called heroes in the Putnam county tornado. And he and his wife and two children set up a triage. Unit inside of his living room. In the midst of damage all around him the triage living room of emergency responder Darryl Jennings and his family was left mainly untouched by the deadly storm. A neighbor navigating through the debris in a pick up brought victims to girls home for life saving treatment. Many were children. They were not breathing breathing they were lifeless and he was able to administer CPR. And bring. Bring those lifeless children back. Before a moment of silence last week on the Tennessee house floor represented Williams talked about the thousands of volunteers there. In the district he and senator Bailey ripped present. They were there within hours after the tornado killed eighteen people in their districts. To go and serve their neighbors. Pulled photos and close out a debris washing fold clothes and do things that we never thought we would see ourselves do. Not because we were willing to doom but we just hope that this tragedy would never. Befall us.

