Transcript for What end of eviction moratorium means for renters

More on the potential eviction crisis across the country want to bring in a reason to Iran of those senior narrative change in the eyes on at Princeton university's eviction lab. I'd say so much for being here can you talk us through what happens if this moratorium expires. Thank you Diane you know getting kicked out of your home is investigating under normal circumstances. Island. In his 27 cities in action my tracks we have seen Anwar's trials for over a 162000. Eviction street and an accelerant. In a best case scenario Stanley might end up combining households that somebody else you're sleeping on the couch maybe sleeping in their car or. Seeking refuge at a shell terror right. I'll quick easy easy order expiring eating she week seem we are worries act. It shouldn't he says that shouldn't have dinner when it would likely happens in 20/20 we'll get pushed into 20/20 one. Right as protections and support for tenants are expiring. So if the federal government doesn't renew this could this stage Sen step in an issue their own moratorium. Steve can absolutely step aunt and her cry and diction works Koreans however you know and we saw mideast Steve implement Gortari earlier this year. But at this point less than ten US states have comprehensive. Addiction bans some really the federal. CDC moratorium is that would be. We don't. Bmg on the gushing wounds that we're looking in terms of the housing crisis so when that expires if you do I live in one of those states have been don't let an organ or Washington State where Minnesota. There will be nothing else standing in the way you haven't you're helping to protect and support you in your community. During a pandemic winter. This conversation often understandably focus is on renters and landlords also get affected here and some rely on rental income for their livelihood. Now they can't collect rent but they still have to pay the carrying costs on their property. At least one landlord has already won in court arguing that the eviction ban is unconstitutional. So. How really helps renters without leaving landlords out to dry. Absolutely acting that year beating an important way this. Critical juncture in American history and nobody should. Go without a place to call home were shelters and that includes. Tenants and landlords is not new word theory. Actively watching the currents. Congressional tops of the new stimulus plan. But Bree Lee we saw earlier this year that. Sending people cash does work beside it in that threatened needs first to say eviction not. People how to prioritize paying rent over paying for other necessities over the cost of this year. And we started to see families fall behind in the sends additional stimulus so. I'm tenants were able to stay current for a lot of the first half of the year since September we've seen increased eviction filings. And for more higher amounts of money so. In an average shares used in May as Houston Tenet may be negative for thousand dollars which is about amongst friends but now used in tenants are facing eviction for an average of 2000 dollars. And do you expect to see more cases like that recent one play out in court if these eviction bands continue without. Some kind of extra relief. Yes you know be. Absolutely they get adding that thing that's keeping me that night is back Tina if congress is not able to constitute a solution and there will be twenty day window. I'm between December 31. Act when I'm president elect I didn't takes office. Where there will be no protections in place so it is absolutely critical STC the federal government step in before that. Our window opens and the eggs renters and landlords and a dark. And families as we heard Ender mention the CBC order does not wave. Missed payments it just postpones them so what happens. When this eventually ends because eventually it will we'll ton and suddenly be expected to pay all those rent payments that they messed. Absolutely. An addiction BI and does not mean people do not have to pay rent it just post Collins and that bill congress do you. Now and many people across the United States have lost jobs through no fault of their on. Court might not BC for them to go back to work and the reason it's important that when Mercer stimulus agreement congress comes to includes money to Levy. The type of debt that he's the humiliating turn of all their own crops of course is the six. In a place like New York City where rents are higher. I'm. That information I think is crucial she knew how generous. Our stimulus response should be. Ryan a lot of people watching Capitol Hill right now he's in Tirana from Princeton university's eviction lab thank you.

