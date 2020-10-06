‘End Racism Now’ painted on Philadelphia street

More
Demonstrators painted the message outside of a police station as anti-racism protests were held across the US.
0:38 | 06/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘End Racism Now’ painted on Philadelphia street
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:38","description":"Demonstrators painted the message outside of a police station as anti-racism protests were held across the US.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71177006","title":"‘End Racism Now’ painted on Philadelphia street","url":"/US/video/end-racism-now-painted-philadelphia-street-71177006"}