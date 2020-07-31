Sen. Duckworth: Unemployed Americans ‘need this money’ Sen. Tammy Duckworth discusses the debate over extending unemployment funds, whether schools can safely reopen, and Joe Biden’s vice presidential search.

With jobless Americans waiting for extended relief, GOP reveals new coronavirus plan Democrats have disagreed with the Republican bill, which would reduce federal supplemental unemployment aid from $600 to $200. “Nightline” speaks to Americans at risk of losing the aid.