Enhanced unemployment benefits set to expire July 31

ABC News’ Mary Bruce discusses the stalemate in Congress over a new plan to extend unemployment benefits for millions of Americans and other stimulus efforts.
1:54 | 07/31/20

Transcript for Enhanced unemployment benefits set to expire July 31

{"duration":"1:54","description":"ABC News’ Mary Bruce discusses the stalemate in Congress over a new plan to extend unemployment benefits for millions of Americans and other stimulus efforts.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72090566","title":"Enhanced unemployment benefits set to expire July 31","url":"/US/video/enhanced-unemployment-benefits-set-expire-july-31-72090566"}