Ensnared dolphin rescued by Florida police officer

A Miami-Dade police officer responded to a call of a juvenile dolphin in distress, finding that it was trapped in a fishing net. After a brief struggle, the dolphin was successfully freed.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live