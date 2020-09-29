Transcript for Environmental impact of continuous fires in the West

And for more on these I'm joined by ginger zee ginger it it seems like there's no end in sight when it comes to these wildfires what's the latest on the forecast and and you CNN's. To this. I don't unfortunately Diana I think the pattern has set up an on the lot of these places near and think extreme drought which I'll explain in a bit but first let's start with the immediate forecast because that's the immediate threat. We do a red flag warnings all the way up there from Morgan down to San Diego and Riverside counties and that's because of her right at this moment we have the pattern set up. For winds off shore and Southern California that always creates problems because you can heated up and dried out even more so. We already saw close to records yesterday about a hundred for Burbank Los Angeles that anyone he alone just makes it hard for firefighters it's the wind when you have a forty mile per hour gusts expected. That can really fuel and make those fires more erratic and take a relative humidity down Diane. Between eight and 12% is so this is really the problem you've got that jet stream that's when helping Canada. So when Wheeler ridge lake says you have high pressure systems under high pressure systems rotate clockwise. We're showing in the flow that's up in the kind of the middle of the atmosphere what that does is settles the air it does not allow it to lift or sweep out. And cell you're gonna end up with heating and so they heating we'll stick around Irving went on for Wednesday went on to Thursday. And it just gets drier. And drier Diane engineer we know this has been record breaking fire season in California can you explain a little bit about why this season has been so bad. Yet this map will really help out and so then just. Let's start with what's happened said that Allen you complex fire that's now the fourth largest in California State history remember they had all of the lightning strikes that started that one. Had them that complex of the August 1 which is the largest in California State history he and other areas that have burned in the last couple of years but now this class fire is burning one the only places that has not burned yet so you have all of this tender and you heard pianist say. It's then a century for some of these places that you have a lot of that foliage. And is extremely dry and seat add all of these conditions together and the fire burns where they can Burton we also are in extreme drought and much of Oregon up into parts of the cascade. And just east of them. Down into northern California so it is dry and drought as we say B gets drought so this type of pattern. Going into winter with flat Nina does not bode well for Southern California looks like it would be on the drier and the only thing that could be helped out by the shift in pattern. Would be the Pacific northwest potentially getting a little wetter but we always say that I think it's really important to note. He don't forecasts adding moisture for an area that has been this dry and toppled all of this you've got bark beetle. And some of the land management issues that we are worried about in California Washington and Oregon so watching all of that unfortunately does not look great going into the rest of this fire seasons and tonight you may not be at a forecast moisture to undergo we will cross our fingers for it thank you for.

