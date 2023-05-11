EPA proposes regulations on existing power plants to limit carbon emissions

Jay Duffy, Litigation Director for Clean Air Task Force, breaks down the EPA announcement, its impact on existing power plants and the environment as well as the anticipated political backlash.

May 11, 2023

