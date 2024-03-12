Eric Carmen, singer of 'All By Myself,' dies at 74

Carmen began a solo career in late 1975, and his first two solo singles were big hits in 1976: "All By Myself" and "Never Gonna Fall in Love Again."

March 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live