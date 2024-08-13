Ernesto highlights fears about Puerto Rico's power grid

Casa Pueblo executive director Arturo Massol discusses the impending storm, and the resiliency work his organization has done since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in 2017.

August 13, 2024

