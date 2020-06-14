Transcript for Escaped inmate accused of killing Mississippi deputy captured

Suspect walking Blackwell had been all the run less than 24 hours before he was discovered in a wooded area. Not far from the scene of his escape major Jill belt while I think this result taken into custody after the suspects stepped out of the woods. What an area where they were steady he was dished job. Oh yeah I don't know if you lose. He appeared to have an ankle injury I think he was just delay it to be out of bowls elements you know the heat of the day. And it's a hot date. A hot night and day for law enforcement conversed on this wooded Sam's accounting area. From massive manhunt it all started Friday afternoon with Blackwell who was in custody for a psychiatric evaluation. Beat escorted by 77 year old deputy James Boyer at some point he had overpowered the transport officer and right now the sheriff says Blackwell fled into the woods managed to remove the shackles and hide from police in helicopters to the heat of the day said it Saturday. Blackwell is now in custody but the sheriff admits based it'll have a motive for the shooting. Just that there was a tremendous outpour of support to help capture the man suspected of killing James player. And this is what the commutes is all about a show of support. And so in that that they all behind the community and people do evil things you know there won't be dealt with it. But for dale the capture is bittersweet. Having known James Blair for so variable. The law enforcement community has lost a genial. But it shows we all come together and do good work you who worked for the community.

