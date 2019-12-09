Transcript for Estranged husband of missing CT mom back in court

Today the estranged husband of the missing Connecticut mother will be back in court. After being charged a second time in her disappearance photos to us is charged with tampering with evidence in the disappearance of Jennifer dual owes the mother of five. Has now been missing for more than three months were estranged husband's. Attorneys say they believe Joseph Los fits her own disappearance. But her family believes she is dead. It is certainly the belief from wall of her friends and all the people that knew Jennifer. And only wish that they could find a way to resolve. This awful situation. Police say they have surveillance video photos to a Los dumping garbage bags that contained his estranged wife's clothing. With her blood on it.

