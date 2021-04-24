-
Now Playing: Senate passes rare bipartisan bill on anti-Asian hate
-
Now Playing: Stop the Hate: A Call for Unity
-
Now Playing: Increasing inclusivity in voting
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, April 23, 2021
-
Now Playing: Caitlyn Jenner joins California race for governor
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: CDC panel debates use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
-
Now Playing: Biden unveils new details on infrastructure plan
-
Now Playing: Rep. Cori Bush on the treatment of Black girls as adults in America
-
Now Playing: Rep. Cori Bush explains why she wants to end the filibuster
-
Now Playing: Haaland celebrates National Park Week
-
Now Playing: Republicans offer counterproposal to Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan
-
Now Playing: DOJ reportedly looking into 2017 incident between Chauvin and Black teen
-
Now Playing: Biden to reveal plan for major tax hike for wealthy
-
Now Playing: Senators unveil immigration proposal to deal with surge on Southern border
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, April 22, 2021
-
Now Playing: Biden vows to cut carbon emissions by end of decade
-
Now Playing: DC statehood passes in the House for 2nd time
-
Now Playing: Nonreligious Americans are growing political force | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast