Exclusive: Passenger speaks out after roller coaster derailment

More
A passenger is speaking out after a roller coaster derailed in Daytona Beach, seriously injuring two riders who fell 34 feet to the ground. ABC News' Diane Macedo reports.
2:03 | 06/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Exclusive: Passenger speaks out after roller coaster derailment
This was the frantic scene on Daytona Beach boardwalk when a roller coaster derailed last week. Injuring several passengers two of those passengers. We're thrown from the ride in fell more than thirty feet to the ground and this morning we're hearing exclusively from one of those passengers is now recovering and demanding answers. It was supposed to be a fun night at the amusement park before things turned very wrong. I remember. Being airborne feeling as if I was following. Amanda Bostick of Kentucky was in Daytona with a group of co worker's when they all decided to ride the sand blaster. The roller coaster. 34 feet to the ground. Bostick says something didn't seem right from the beginning. And there I've started in his. It is shaky didn't feel as stable as either out that we union on. According to bust at the last thing she remembers was being airborne after hearing screeching sounds coming from the ride. I was told. That had downs trimmed support Maine to support being locked up the involvement I don't know that happens of that. When she finally came to Bostick says it was chaos. There was. People still rather screen and they're worth it to that we're in front of me. Dangling out of it are the warning was dangling in the Netherlands. Plan meaning. Anyone screaming currently. Hair fine. The 34 year old has a long list of injuries including a concussion a badly bruised arm a chipped tooth. And a left leg social and she can't even put on a shoe and classic is now hired an attorney who says someone needs to be held accountable. They made a mistake that cause. People fall 34 feet. But caused other people to fear for their lives. May need to answer for. The report shows the coaster past a safety inspection just hours before the derailment but just last month the red failed due to a number of deficiencies including excessive corrosion.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55969164,"title":"Exclusive: Passenger speaks out after roller coaster derailment","duration":"2:03","description":"A passenger is speaking out after a roller coaster derailed in Daytona Beach, seriously injuring two riders who fell 34 feet to the ground. ABC News' Diane Macedo reports. ","url":"/US/video/exclusive-passenger-speaks-roller-coaster-derailment-55969164","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.