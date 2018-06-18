Transcript for Exclusive: Passenger speaks out after roller coaster derailment

This was the frantic scene on Daytona Beach boardwalk when a roller coaster derailed last week. Injuring several passengers two of those passengers. We're thrown from the ride in fell more than thirty feet to the ground and this morning we're hearing exclusively from one of those passengers is now recovering and demanding answers. It was supposed to be a fun night at the amusement park before things turned very wrong. I remember. Being airborne feeling as if I was following. Amanda Bostick of Kentucky was in Daytona with a group of co worker's when they all decided to ride the sand blaster. The roller coaster. 34 feet to the ground. Bostick says something didn't seem right from the beginning. And there I've started in his. It is shaky didn't feel as stable as either out that we union on. According to bust at the last thing she remembers was being airborne after hearing screeching sounds coming from the ride. I was told. That had downs trimmed support Maine to support being locked up the involvement I don't know that happens of that. When she finally came to Bostick says it was chaos. There was. People still rather screen and they're worth it to that we're in front of me. Dangling out of it are the warning was dangling in the Netherlands. Plan meaning. Anyone screaming currently. Hair fine. The 34 year old has a long list of injuries including a concussion a badly bruised arm a chipped tooth. And a left leg social and she can't even put on a shoe and classic is now hired an attorney who says someone needs to be held accountable. They made a mistake that cause. People fall 34 feet. But caused other people to fear for their lives. May need to answer for. The report shows the coaster past a safety inspection just hours before the derailment but just last month the red failed due to a number of deficiencies including excessive corrosion.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.