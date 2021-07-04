Transcript for What to expect on day 8 of Chauvin trial

Out the prosecution. Also brought any use of force expert from the LAPD who determine that show its actions were excessive force. We'll be back on the stand this morning what are we expect from his testimony today. Yet and he's an independent expert Sargent with the Los Angeles police department was hired to review this case or he's reviewed all of the videos. Involved in this case all of the documents and he said that he found Derrick showbiz that use of force in this case was excessive. He says that at the beginning of the incident with the officers were trying to get George flowing into that squad car. He thought the use of force there was appropriate but. Once they moved him dragged them out of that car moved it onto the ground they said those officers were supposed to reassess the situation reassess their use of force and he does not believe. That they did that in that case said and that at that point of the altercation so that's what he told the jury Diane. And what else can we expect to see in court today I. Yeah as you mentioned he's back on the stand he has not yet been cross examined by defense attorney Erica Nelson we also expect. That the prosecution as we continue to call a few more possibly. Law enforcement experts before they move on to some medical experts for the jury to hear Diane. At act Reza Minneapolis thank you.

